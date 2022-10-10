Olusegun Obasanjo denies endorsing Bola Tinubu for 2023

The rebuttal by the ex-Head of State was issued on Sunday, October 09, 2022, by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Obasanjo would prefer a military experienced leader: Obasanjo stated that he could not have made any remark at the expense of his noble military profession.

Obasanjo declared that from his experience, only military-trained personnel were good managers of people.

What you should know: A viral WhatsApp message by a group, “National Patriots”, claimed that the retired General described Tinubu as a super politician.

“If you are looking for a thoroughbred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon,” he was quoted saying.

Obasanjo stressed that only individuals trained by the armed forces had the capability to properly manage men and materials.

“I cannot disparage my noble profession for politics that has no formal training. This is false and fake,” he said.

In other News: The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, is not known for holding back his tongue. But on Friday, October 07, 2022, he craftily avoided endorsing the presidential candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ngige had shown interest in the presidential ticket of the ruling party by picking the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms but pulled out after President Muhammadu Buhari directed his appointees who were aspirants to resign in line with section 84(12) of the electoral act.

When Mr Ngige appeared on Politics Today on Channels TV, he was asked about his choice between Mr Tinubu and the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.