Justice Uzor Anyanwu of a Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna, has sacked Senator Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, also upheld the tribunal judgment declaring Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Senator Abiodun Olujimi winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on Saturday, February 23.

The Tribunal had disqualified the election that produced Senator Dayo Adeyeye as the winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District election. [Guardian]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeyeye winner of the National Assembly election.

Olujimi petitioned the tribunal, seeking declaration that she had the highest number of votes in the election.

The 62-year-old senator therefore urged the tribunal to nullify the PDP candidate’s victory, claiming irregularities in the electoral process.

Subsequently, the tribunal nullified elections in some polling units and declared Olujimi the winner of the election.