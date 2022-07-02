You'll weep, gnash teeth when Obi is elected, Okupe tells critics

Okupe, who also doubles as the running mate to the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, predicted that the former Anambra State Governor would emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Friday, July 1, 2022, the former presidential spokesman said that, “those mocking us will weep when Obi wins the presidential election”.

According to him, “Many who deride and mock us that we have no structure will weep and gnash their teeth when Obi is elected President in 2023.

“These folks underestimate the power of a youthful population who have resolved irrevocably to take their country back and also the network of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates.”

“Labour party is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria. A nationwide survey shows the influx of abt 100,000 new members daily. Not counting those who just become OBIdient on their own, waiting to vote Peter Obi as President in 2023. Nigerians join the winning team, and become OBIdient today!”