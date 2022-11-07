Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Okupe disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, November 7, 2022.

He also said that the LP presidential candidate would no longer debate with surrogates or running mates.

He added that Obi would back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

This is coming after Tinubu and Atiku failed to attend the first in the series of town hall meetings for presidential candidates on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The town hall meeting was organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for the candidate to discuss their plans for security and economy with Nigerians.

The event was attended by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwakwanso, and Kola Abiola, flagbearer of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

But while Atiku was represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Tinubu, the APC candidate shunned the event without sending any representative.

Obi is contesting for president alongside Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso and 14 other presidential candidates.