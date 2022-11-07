RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Bayo Wahab

Okupe says Obi will back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)
Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

Okupe disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, November 7, 2022.

He also said that the LP presidential candidate would no longer debate with surrogates or running mates.

He added that Obi would back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

This is coming after Tinubu and Atiku failed to attend the first in the series of town hall meetings for presidential candidates on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The town hall meeting was organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for the candidate to discuss their plans for security and economy with Nigerians.

The event was attended by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwakwanso, and Kola Abiola, flagbearer of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

But while Atiku was represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Tinubu, the APC candidate shunned the event without sending any representative.

Obi is contesting for president alongside Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso and 14 other presidential candidates.

The forthcoming presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Okupe says Obi won’t attend debates where Tinubu, Atiku are absent

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

I will not condone any act of recklessness’, CJN warns 2023 Tribunal members

I will not condone any act of recklessness’, CJN warns 2023 Tribunal members

South-East not marginalised in Buhari’s rail project – FG

South-East not marginalised in Buhari’s rail project – FG

BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

BREAKING: FG announces resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

‘To hell with Atiku’, Ortom fumes as PDP crisis worsens

‘To hell with Atiku’, Ortom fumes as PDP crisis worsens

Fayose sees more troubles for PDP following Makinde’s endorsement of Tinubu

Fayose sees more troubles for PDP following Makinde’s endorsement of Tinubu

Adamawa Assembly appoints deputy leader, other principal officers

Adamawa Assembly appoints deputy leader, other principal officers

2023: FG slams opposition over false campaign on Buhari’s achievements

2023: FG slams opposition over false campaign on Buhari’s achievements

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu