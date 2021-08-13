Okupe believes IBB wants him to become Nigeria's next president

Babangida said in an interview last week that he already has three people who are ideal candidates to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said all three of them are already in their 60s, noting that his ideal candidate is a good leader with friends 'virtually everywhere'.

Such a person must also be well-versed in economics, and be a good politician able to talk to Nigerians, according to the 79-year-old.

In a televised interview on Friday, August 13, 2021, Okupe said he believes he's one of the three people the former military dictator was talking about.

"I think that by what IBB has actually said, I have a feeling that he had me in mind.

"I am the most really well-prepared person to be president," the former governorship aspirant said.

When asked if he would join the presidential race, he said it's 'not an impossible thing'.

Okupe also noted that the other qualified people, by IBB's yardsticks, are incumbent vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

However, he said the nature of the country's politics might hinder their chances at the polls.

He said Nigeria needs a president that can repair the level of distrust and hatred that has divided the country.

The politician said, "The next government must be a government headed by somebody who can heal the nation, reunite the people, and pay very serious attention to the poor among us, and to the lower middle class."