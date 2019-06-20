Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and their deputies -- Ovie Omo-Agege and Idris Wase -- to pass laws that would positively impact on the lives of Nigerians.

In a congratulatory message to the leadership of the ninth National Assembly, Okowa said the legislature is tasked with the duty of effectively representing the views of Nigerians across all strata.

The Governor urged the ninth Assembly to focus on passing laws, bills and moving motions that would positively impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Okowa lauded the resilience and political sagacity of the newly elected presiding officers of the ninth National Assembly.

Governor Okowa commended members of both chambers for their choice of leaders, noting that Nigerians "eagerly await" a vibrant and independent National Assembly to make good laws for the good governance, security and welfare of the people.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you all on your emergence as leaders of the National Assembly.

"It is my prayer and that of all Nigerians that God grant you all the knowledge and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the 9th National Assembly to the admiration and satisfaction of Nigerians." the statement added.