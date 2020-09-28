Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to back the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) to take over governance of the country in 2023.

The governor made the call at a thanksgiving service organised by Chairman of the PDP in Delta, Chief Kingsley Esiso, in Sapele.

Okowa said the PDP will do everything possible, with the support of the people, to win the 2023 presidential election and restore good governance, including infrastructural development in the country.

Okowa stated that the party is working very hard to win more states in the country as a precursor to getting back control of the presidency which it lost in 2015.

According to the governor, with the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, Nigerians are already convinced on the imperative of voting back PDP to power in 2023.

"We have come here to give thanks to God because whatever we achieve in life is not the work of any man," Okowa said.

Okowa and other PDP governors rally support for Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (Delta State press corps)

"Man can try but whatever we do is by the will of God that we triumph and it is only normal that we return all the glory to God.

"Chairman you must learn to work with everybody in the state irrespective of their tribe because everyone matters in building a political party.

"I can attest that the Esiso-led executive has brought sanity into the party because before the last general elections, we assured our members in the state that we will organise free, fair and credible primaries for all aspirants.

"At the end of all the primaries, our party members realised that we meant business when we said we will organise credible primaries for aspirants because some aspirants close to me lost while some that are not close to me also won.

"Once we are able to recognise that everybody matters in the party, it becomes very easy to control the party and I am convinced that this is the stand of the Esiso-led executive," Okowa added.

The governing APC controls 19 states, while the PDP now controls 16 states after adding Edo to the kitty on September 19, 2020.