RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okowa, Oshiomhole clash over poll violence allegation

Ima Elijah

Oshiomhole said governors funded thugs to perpetrate violence during polls...

Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]

Read Also

What Oshiomhole had said: Oshiomhole, who is also Deputy Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, had blamed governors for electoral violence witnessed in past elections. He said this at a citizen dialogue session in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 04, 2022.

Oshiomhole, who noted that governors funded thugs to perpetrate violence during polls, urged political leaders to support the efforts of security operatives to ensure the 2023 elections are violence-free.

The APC chieftain also called for synergy among the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, political leaders, and security agencies.

Oshiomhole had said: “When I was a governor and I mean this (you can ask former President Goodluck Jonathan), I did say at a meeting at the villa that sometimes governors contribute to election violence because AK-47 is not as cheap as buying akara.

“When you see many young men who are unemployed wielding AK-47s, who is providing them? So the political leadership has a responsibility, and we need to take that responsibility.

“If 500 voters choose to resort to violence, how many policemen do you want to deploy? Let us accept that as political parties, we agree that in the course of campaigning, at every point, we must emphasise that this election is about freedom to choose and that what is more important is the process, not even the outcome.

‘’We must also know that we (political leaders) have a role to play. If I go to my polling unit and say ‘it’s not a do-or-die affair, let the people vote freely’ and Dino (Melaye) says the same thing in his unit, our followers will not resort to violence.”

Okowa's response: In replying, Okowa of Delta State said he does not know what Oshiomhole was talking about.

Okowa, who is also the presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 elections, said governors never participated in electoral violence. However, he added that, maybe, Oshiomhole speaks out of his experience during his tenure as governor of Edo State.

“We don’t perpetrate electoral violence,’’ the Delta governor said.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Okowa said: Perhaps that was what he did when he was governor.

“I think Oshiomhole is in a better position to explain that. Oshiomhole is a former governor. I don’t know whether he perpetrated electoral violence when he was governor.

“Oshiomhole should think of managing the abysmal performance of the APC, rather than trying to distract us with such accusations; he should come to the right lane.”

What you should know: Contacted for their views on the matter, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, declined comments saying that it does not play politics

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: How political parties can substitute guber candidates - INEC

2023: How political parties can substitute guber candidates - INEC

ASUU to sue FG over registration of CONUA, NAMDA

ASUU to sue FG over registration of CONUA, NAMDA

Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe

Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe

4 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

4 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

2023: Stop campaign of columny against Tinubu – Yoruba group advises Obi’s supporters

2023: Stop campaign of columny against Tinubu – Yoruba group advises Obi’s supporters

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Okowa, Oshiomhole clash over poll violence allegation

Okowa, Oshiomhole clash over poll violence allegation

Nigerians celebrate Independence Day on twitter: The hashtags, messages & wishes

Nigerians celebrate Independence Day on twitter: The hashtags, messages & wishes

7 shot as hunters, thugs, vigilantes invade Dangote Cement factory

7 shot as hunters, thugs, vigilantes invade Dangote Cement factory

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu