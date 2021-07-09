Okowa is not opposed to zoning in Delta, spokesperson says

Ifeajika adds that it is not true that the governor came to power through a zoning consensus as being propagated by some highly-placed Deltans.

"It’s not true that the governor of this state is opposed to zoning, particularly for the governorship of this state.

"The times he spoke, it was loud and clear. He said that God will help Deltans to determine who will take over from him.

"But even at that, he told Deltans that at the right time, the leadership of the PDP will sit down to decide who the governor will be and after that, leave it to God to decide ultimately as he cannot play the role of God.

"That has been his position; so, it’s not true that the governor is opposed to power moving to Delta Central or any other senatorial district for that matter," Ifeajika says.

"The insinuation that it was through zoning that Okowa became governor is also wrong. We are all witnesses to the primaries that brought him to power, persons from the other senatorial districts in the state other than Delta North, participated in the exercise.

"There was no time in the state, particularly in this present dispensation, that any primary for governorship has been allowed to be for only one particular senatorial district.

"In all the records we have, primaries had been for all comers; people from all the senatorial districts always participated in all of that.

"For the one that brought Okowa to power in 2015, we are aware that aspirants from Central and South Senatorial Districts participated, including a former minister who has become an apostle of zoning and saying that zoning consensus brought Governor Okowa to power.

"Indeed, former Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, came second in that race, meaning that if he had come first, there was no way they would have asked him to stay away and allow Okowa to grab the ticket on the grounds that it was the turn of Delta North to produce the governor.