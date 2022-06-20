RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okowa is an asset to Nigerians – Atiku

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described OKowa as an asset to all Nigerians.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, (DSGOVT)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, (DSGOVT)

Abubakar in his message to Nigerians on Sunday in Abuja said that the office of the president in particular required that the holder of that office to have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

Recommended articles

Abubakar said that the decision of making a running mate and how it was made in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, provided a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.

He said that in meeting up with the expectation, and more importantly to ensure that he make a pick of a running mate that Nigerians shall be proud of, it became necessary for him to be introspective about his choice.

“The Governor of Delta State, Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious.

“His experience as a senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Okowa and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of asset to our campaign,” Abubakar said.

He said in the months ahead to the general election, him and Okowa together with other leaders of PDP and Nigerians would work very hard to ensure convincing victory for PDP.

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins.

“The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm abduction of village head in Bauchi

Police confirm abduction of village head in Bauchi

Alleged impeachment: I’m firmly in control – Speaker

Alleged impeachment: I’m firmly in control – Speaker

Ekiti State election: Police Commission lauds security agencies

Ekiti State election: Police Commission lauds security agencies

Aspirant vows to challenge outcome of APC primaries

Aspirant vows to challenge outcome of APC primaries

Choice of Okowa as running mate, best for Nigeria – Group

Choice of Okowa as running mate, best for Nigeria – Group

Police arrest suspected social media fraudster in Kano

Police arrest suspected social media fraudster in Kano

Kwara Gov commits N150m to water projects, FG offers support

Kwara Gov commits N150m to water projects, FG offers support

3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu

3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu

Okowa is an asset to Nigerians – Atiku

Okowa is an asset to Nigerians – Atiku

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs