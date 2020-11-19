In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Governor also congratulated the people of Bayelsa over the outcome of the case at the apex court and expressed hope that it had put to rest every litigation as regards the gubernatorial election.

He said that the verdict of the court was divine because the litany of legal battles regarding the November 19, 2019 governorship election had constituted a huge distraction to governance in the state.

Okowa urged Governor Diri to settle down to work and to remain focused in his determination to make life meaningful to Bayelsa people.

The statement reads, “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate my dear brother, Senator Douye Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, on their victory at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“By this judgment, the Supreme Court has put to rest all contending issues on the governorship election in Bayelsa which had constituted a clog in the wheel of progress of the state.

“It is indeed a great victory for Bayelsans and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide.

“Having laid to rest all contests regarding the office of Governor of Bayelsa, I, therefore, urge you, my dear brother, to hit the ground running and make life more meaningful for Bayelsans whose mandate to you has again been affirmed by the apex court.”

Recall that Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the last year’s governorship election in Bayelsa.

He was later declared the winner of the election in a subsequent Supreme Court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress’s candidate David Lyon, who earlier emerged the winner of the poll.