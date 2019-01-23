Okowa gave the assurance while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Patani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said his government was committed to ending poverty in the state.

He urged the people to be courageous by voting wisely in the general election in the interest of good governance.

Vote massively for PDP candidates in the election, do not forget that Delta belongs to all of us, we must protect it.

We should ensure victory for PDP for the presidency, governorship, national and state assembly election, he said.

The governor said the state government under his watch had embarked on roads and other infrastructural projects in Patani to improve the living condition of the people.

I am happy with the peace in Patani, we must stay together as one family by voting PDP all the way.

Do not allow anybody to harass you, be strong and courageous,this land belong to all of us, nobody can intimidate us, he said.

Okowa promised more robust youth and women empowerment programmes if given another mandate to govern the state.

Mr Solomon Funkekeme, the Director-General, PDP Campaign Organisation in the state also urged the people to vote massively for the party at all levels.

I want you to improve on your voting performance, government will continue to provide dividends of democracy to all.

I want you to embark on aggressive house to house campaign to woo more electorate to the party, he said.

Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman of the state PDP Campaign Committee called for unity and courage from the people ahead of the election.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso assured the people of the partys resolve to promote good governance at all levels.

Let us build on the gains of the past four years, let us give our dear party another chance in the state, he said.