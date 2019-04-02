Okorocha has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole for months with both publicly disagreeing over the running of the party's chapter in Imo State. Their clash is believed to have contributed to the party's loss of the March 9 governorship election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 1, 2019, Okorocha said Oshiomhole's brand of leadership has resulted in the party's failure to have any meaningful presence in the southeast region.

He appealed that the region should be favourably considered for principal positions in the National Assembly and should not be treated with disrespect.

He said, "I have been watching carefully what is happening in the National Assembly, it's a very interesting drama; but all I ask them is that they should consider the South East in their calculations.

"This nation will not be properly balanced if South-east is not carried along properly in the affairs of the National Assembly. Nobody seems to be talking about the southeast, it looks like the southeast doesn't have a place anymore. That is wrong, politically speaking, and that is not good for APC.

"Because there is going to be a bigger APC after President Muhammadu Buhari must have left the seat. My fear now is that APC might have a serious set back in 2023 because the Oshiomhole-led executive is actually turning APC into a regional minority party which shouldn't be because of his mistakes.

"Right now in the whole southeast, we don't have an APC governor. So if there is any discussion in Nigeria now between the APC governors and President Muhammadu Buhari, there would be nobody from the southeast.

"This is what the APC chairman has done in the southeast. I think it's a capital attempt to frustrate the efforts of the southeast, but I appeal to every Nigerian to support the cause of the southeast.

"They shouldn't think about giving southeast whatever position for giving sake. You can't just wake up and give them any position. Southeast is a key primary zone in this country and if we don't get the number one seat, we should get the number two seat."

Okorocha confident INEC will issue him certificate of return

Okorocha continues to wait on the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his certificate of return which has been withheld despite being announced the winner of the seat for the Imo West senatorial district.

The returning officer for Imo West senatorial zone, Innocent Ibeabuchi, announced Okorocha the winner of the seat with 97,762 votes but also disclosed that he announced the result under duress as he was detained by Okorocha's supporters at the collation centre.

Speaking on the issue on Monday, Okorocha said the commission has no right to not award him the certificate because the INEC official's claim is inaccurate.

"As it stands today, I am just waiting patiently for the release of my certificate of return for election that I duly won, and I am hoping that INEC will release my certificate of return.

"I have not contravened any section of the constitution and I have not done anything wrong not to be given my certificate. I pray and hope INEC would do what is just and what is right," he said.

The governor has already filed a suit against INEC before the Federal High Court in Abuja, urging the court to compel the commission to issue him the certificate. The case is set to be heard on Friday, April 5.