Okorocha wants more women inclusion in elective positions

Rochas made the call during a media chat with the FCT Chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists titled "Conversation with Rochas Okorocha at 59: Award of Icon of Service and Philanthropy".

While highlighting the demerits of excluding women from politics, Rochas emphasised the need for women to increase their participation in politics.

According to him, Nigerians have not understood the powers behind a woman and until we realise that the better for our nation.

"African woman is so great but we treat her as if she is a second class citizen meant to serve the man but they don’t understand that a woman is first a man before becoming a woman.

"A woman is an extra man; she should have been called a man but because she has a womb that is why she is called a woman.

"They see farther than we can see and they understand better. If all women are empowered and there is financial sustainability for women, we can’t have insurgency.

"Insurgency is as a result of children taken out of their mothers because she doesn’t have the resources to keep them.

"So, women must be given a place of importance and position.

"But what I understand is that women want to sit and beg for power. Power is not given, power is taken.

"Women must rise and if you don’t start contesting for president they will not give you a reason to run for governor.