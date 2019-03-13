The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has said that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu is the winner of the governorship election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to Daily Post, Okorocha said that Nwosu got the required spread of 25% in 21 out of the 27 local government areas in Imo state.

The Governor said this while speaking to some youths at the Government House, Owerri.

He also accused the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state of working with his political enemies from Abuja.

Okorocha said the REC was sent to Imo to cause chaos and help the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win the election.

Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP was announced winner of the Imo governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking further, the Imo state Governor said that “The REC has shown that he was brought to Imo after the 2015 election to return PDP to power in the state.

“The REC had acted illegally by ignoring the provision of the Constitution that makes it mandatory for a candidate to have 25% in 2/3 of the Local Governments in the State by announcing the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha who only met the requirement in 9 Local Governments instead of 18 LGAs which is 2/3 of 27 LGAs winner.”

Okorocha also regretted that the REC allowed himself to be used as a tool by those fighting him to destabilise the state.

“I say so because going by the actual calculation, the person that won this election is Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. Uche Nwosu won the election landslide, if you remove the manipulation results from Mbaise, Uche Nwosu won with over 50,000 votes, if you cannot declare him a winner because you have someone already, then they should go for a rerun because you cannot change the Constitution if the Federal Republic of Nigeria because you want to favour a candidate.

“In the course of this manipulation, we all observed that the REC decided not to use the collation officers from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), which he disbanded for reasons he gave that they have met with politicians. Again, he brought some people whom he introduced from the University of Agriculture Umudike. They arrived just a night before the election date and we thought we have gotten the collation officers. Again, those ones were disbanded on the same reason that they have met with politicians, I wonder how this is possible having arrived the state after midnight on the election eve.

“Now the REC went to his own University in Awka to bring in collation officers. We believed him not knowing that he brought people he has been training for a hatched job for some weeks now in Anambra State to come and carry out this injustice in Imo State.

“These men arrived with heavy security from Anambra and went straight to the various Local Governments. We never knew that these were relatives of the PDP candidate and from the same Local Government. These are relatives of the PDP Candidate who were already briefed of what to do. This explains the over voting witnessed in Mbaise. Out of the 270,000 votes that he scored, 50% of it or over 130,000 all came from just three local governments of Mbaise.

“As far as I am concerned and we still maintain that REC has wrecked democracy in Imo State. Unfortunately for them, they were not smart enough to know that section 179 requires you to have a spread at least in 2/3 of the local governments before you can be declared a winner. They ended up with only 9 local governments instead of 18 required by law. The Returning Officer was advised by all the Senior Staff of INEC against declaring a winner without looking at the Constitution. This man in a hurry decided to announce the result against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is wrong, in doing so, the Returning Officer didn’t even consider the results cancelled, total voters cancelled in the different Polling Booths, was enough to declare the election inconclusive as the difference between the PDP and AA would have called for a supplementary election. With the speed with which he announced the result tells you that the man is part of the game. This again is unacceptable to all of us.

ALSO READ: Okorocha says he has also suspended Oshiomhole from APC

“It is obvious that this fight is targeted against me by some of those who have decided to fight me from Abuja. I am ready to take this fight as much as I can but don’t transfer this aggression you have against me to anybody associated with me, that I would not be acceptable. Allow the young men who won the elections to be so declared," he added.

Release my Certificate

Also, Okorocha has called on INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return. The Governor reportedly won the Imo West senatorial election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The Returning Officer later told newsmen that he announced Okorocha winner under duress.

INEC will be presenting Senators-elect with their Certificates of Return on Thursday, March 14, 2019, and the Imo state Governor’s name is not on the electoral body’s list.