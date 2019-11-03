Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress may no longer exist at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The senator representing Imo State said the ruling party may lose power in 2023, unless steps are taken to preposition the party leadership.

While speaking with reporters on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Kano Government House during his visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, the state governor, Okorocha said the internal crisis within the party has made it to lose its focus.

He said, “A political party should be a group of people who share common political interests and beliefs. People who pursue a common goal or common objective for the good of the common man.

“That will be my understanding of a political party, but any political party that is full of internal crisis is no longer a political party in the real sense of the word.

“This idea of crisis and commotion shows that the said party does not have a common ideology. If the ideology is one and you believe in one thing, there should not be reason for disagreement at that level. You might have a minor disagreement, but when it comes to the issue of do-or-die, it is no longer a political party.

“I have said this earlier, APC is a party that we hurriedly put together when we were governors because we felt that the government at that time was not living up to expectations and we wanted to make sure that we brought about change at that time.

“That is why we came together and formed the All Progressive Congress and we ensured that the party got power in 2015. That was how it was then and we achieved that.

“Right now, I think we should continue with the same pace that we started with in 2015 election but that doesn’t seem to be the case. President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC. He brought his integrity to bear on the party. He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seems to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory.

“This is why I expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023, and that will be a very unfortunate situation for the founding fathers of APC. The party needs to show purposeful leadership, show character.”

Speaking on the crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, Okorocha said a true party would not work against itself.