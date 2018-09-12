Pulse.ng logo
Okorocha sacks son-in-law and anointed successor, Nwosu

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has fired his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, as well as other advisers and commissioners serving in his cabinet.

The governor fired Nwosu, who's his son-in-law and preferred successor, as well as his deputy chief of staff, Kingsley Uju; his principal secretary, Paschal Obi; Special Adviser on Urban Renewal, Simeon Iwunze; Special Assistant General Duties, Obinna Amagwula; and Special Assistant on Finance, Betty Uzoma.

He also sacked the state's Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Commerce, Emma Ojinero; Commissioner for Information, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri; Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Ngozi Njoku and Commissioner for Market Development, Joy Mbawuike.

Other officials that were fired include Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Mbata; Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dan Nworie and Secretary to the State Government, George Eche.

According to a statement signed by Governor Okorocha's Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the dismissal was to enable the affected appointees to contest elective positions in the 2019 general elections, with the governor's blessings.

The governor is backing Nwosu to succeed him as he completes his tenure in the Government House after he was first elected in 2011 before winning re-election in 2015.

