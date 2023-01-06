Okorocha reacts to his rumoured defection to PDP

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District made the clarification on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said those behind the rumour do not have any concrete evidence to support their claim other than the photographs of him and some PDP chieftains.

The former governor said his presence at a burial ceremony with PDP chieftains could not have been a political rally.

He added that those behind the rumour failed to mention the venue and title of the event, where the photographs were taken.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a story claiming that Okorocha has joined the PDP. To add flesh to the false story, those behind it also attached some photographs of Okorocha and a chieftain of the PDP, Emeka lhedioha and others.

“Those behind this false story deliberately failed or refused to mention the venue and title of the event, where the photographs were taken. They could not also quote a portion of Okorocha’s speech that he must have made at the so-called event. They concealed or withheld those vital aspects of the event or story, because they would not serve their aim or goal.

“We are at ease to say that Okorocha has not joined the PDP. He is still a member of the APC. A burial ceremony could not have become political declaration rally.”