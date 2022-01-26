Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

The lawmaker informed the senate of his presidential ambition in a letter on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Senate announced Okorocha’s interest in a series of tweets following its plenary on Wednesday.

The tweet reads: "Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a letter from Senator Rochas Okorocha (@realRochas), informing the Senate of his intention to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Okorocha is the fourth member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to announce his intention to join the 2023 presidential race".

Okorocha, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the fourth member of the party to announce his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Earlier, the National Leader of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State had declared their interest in the upcoming election.