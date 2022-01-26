RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okorocha informs Senate of his 2023 presidential ambition

Okorocha is the fourth APC member to announce his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

Rochas Okorocha.
Rochas Okorocha.

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has informed the Senate of his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker informed the senate of his presidential ambition in a letter on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Senate announced Okorocha’s interest in a series of tweets following its plenary on Wednesday.

twitter.com

The tweet reads: "Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a letter from Senator Rochas Okorocha (@realRochas), informing the Senate of his intention to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Okorocha is the fourth member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to announce his intention to join the 2023 presidential race".

Okorocha, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the fourth member of the party to announce his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Earlier, the National Leader of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State had declared their interest in the upcoming election.

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu had also announced his interest in the 2023 election.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

