ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Bwala and Okonkwo dumped the APC in 2022 and became Tinubu’s critics due to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party.

Kenneth Okonkwo [Punch]
Kenneth Okonkwo [Punch]

Recommended articles

Bwala, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election, met with the president on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

After their meeting, Bwala who served the opposition party as the spokesperson of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he doesn’t owe anyone any apology for supporting the president.

He said if his support for Tinubu would require him to rejoin the ruling party so be it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, Okonkwo said there’s nothing wrong with Bwala’s visit to Tinubu.

When asked if he would visit the president if he called him, Okonkwo said “You don’t say no to a president.”

The Labour Party chieftain said, “It is just that I have not had enough evidence to convict myself. There is nothing wrong in seeing the President because you don’t say no to a President.”

“However, there is something psychophantically wrong when you make a 360 degree on the principles you say you hold dear. What are the things that have changed?

“The President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and he has the right to command me to come and see him and I would not have a choice but I will have a choice to what I will say.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will have a choice to my demeanour once I have finished seeing him because what he cannot command is what I will say but if he says I must see him, then I have to see him.”

Recall that both Bwala and Okonkwo dumped the APC in 2022 and became Tinubu’s critics due to the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race