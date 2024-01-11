Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Bwala, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election, met with the president on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

After their meeting, Bwala who served the opposition party as the spokesperson of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he doesn’t owe anyone any apology for supporting the president.

He said if his support for Tinubu would require him to rejoin the ruling party so be it.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, Okonkwo said there’s nothing wrong with Bwala’s visit to Tinubu.

When asked if he would visit the president if he called him, Okonkwo said “You don’t say no to a president.”

The Labour Party chieftain said, “It is just that I have not had enough evidence to convict myself. There is nothing wrong in seeing the President because you don’t say no to a President.”

“However, there is something psychophantically wrong when you make a 360 degree on the principles you say you hold dear. What are the things that have changed?

“The President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and he has the right to command me to come and see him and I would not have a choice but I will have a choice to what I will say.

“I will have a choice to my demeanour once I have finished seeing him because what he cannot command is what I will say but if he says I must see him, then I have to see him.”