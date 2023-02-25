ADVERTISEMENT
Okonjo-Iweala votes, says turnout unprecedented

Onyema Courage

Director-general of the World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala finallly casts her vote at her polling unit in Umuda Isingwu village, Umuahia, Abia state.

NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA
NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA

Okonjo-Inweala tweeted about the absence of INEC officials at her polling unit a few hours ago.

In her earlier tweet, she said,

"Waiting to vote at my polling station in Umuda Isingwu village Umuahia , Abia state. I have been waiting one hour. Many villagers have been here since 7 am. It is 11.23 am now. Where are the INEC officers??"

Following the arrival of INEC officials and election materials, she confirmed voting with her husband an hour later.

"The INEC officers finally arrived. My husband and I have just voted. The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village. Young and very old all are here."

