Okonjo-Iweala votes, says turnout unprecedented

In her earlier tweet, she said,

"Waiting to vote at my polling station in Umuda Isingwu village Umuahia , Abia state. I have been waiting one hour. Many villagers have been here since 7 am. It is 11.23 am now. Where are the INEC officers??"

Following the arrival of INEC officials and election materials, she confirmed voting with her husband an hour later.