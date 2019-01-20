The President of the Association, Babangida Maihula, made this pledge at 2019 Mini Convention with the theme: “Redefining ACOMORAN” held in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “ACOMORAN is a non-political organisation, though during political periods like this, we become a political bride for all the politicians.

“They will be coming to solicit our support but we have not decided.

“Until we are sure that whoever we are going to work with will be able to address the peculiar needs of members, which is empowerment and certain things that we will demand,” he said.

He said that part of the issues they had was the flat rate of drivers licence for both motorcyle and motor drivers which was unfair, based on distance of operations.

According to him, another peculiar need is for the government to provide jobs for the total number of commercial motorcyle operators that are out of jobs following ban placed on Okada.

Maihula, however, urged its members to desist from being used by politicians for violence and negative activities that would not contribute to the development of Nigeria.

He said that the convention was a form of advocacy to address its members at the grassroots not to be involved in political thuggery.

“The Association which has over 10 million members with more than 95 per cent youths in the country, needs assurance of assistance from the government to empower them.

“ And when the youths are empowered they will avoid being involved in negative activities,” he said.

He said that the 2019 convention was organised to review the association’s constitution