In a statement on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Ojukwu (Jnr) said he will contest on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In the statement, he also slammed his father’s widow, Bianca Ojukwu over her recent interview in which she criticised APGA over plans to name the state governor, Willie Obiano as the leader of the party.

In the interview, Bianca said that it was not proper to name Obiano as Ojukwu’s successor, adding that the governor did not understand the philosophy of the party despite being the governor.

The widow also said the late Ojukwu told her a lot of things about Nigeria and Biafra.

However, in the statement he signed as APGA governorship aspirant on Thursday, Ojukwu (Jnr) faulted Bianca’s comment, saying his father did not tell her anything.

The statement reads in part, “I find it exigent from the perspective of an insider, to present the truth so as to preserve and protect the ideals that my late father and mentor held sacred, the good name of H.E. Governor Obiano and the reputation of the Party my father bequeathed to us.

“Given his standing by birth, heritage, disposition and calling, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu never shied away from fully expressing his feelings, observations and apprehensions.

“Having trained first as a historian at Oxford University, I find it difficult to accept that he would resort to oral history with all the known attendant pitfalls.

“As a matter of fact, he documented his views concerning Biafra and Nigeria in books and live interviews for ease of reference. Any attempt therefore, to recast or present his views regarding Biafra or Nigeria without proper references should be considered dead on arrival.

“Claims therefore of what the legend told or did not tell the claimant about Biafra/Nigeria, should be regarded as the views of the said claimant, in pursuit of what, I don’t know.”

Describing Obiano as the National leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ojukwu (Jnr) said it is unreasonable for anyone to insinuate that ‘Obiano would contemplate and entertain discussion on disconnecting the Party from its lifeline with the claimant of all people’.