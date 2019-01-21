The Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo has reacted to allegations levelled against the President Buhari led administration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had on Sunday, January 20, 2019, alleged that the Federal Government has finalised plans to rig the upcoming elections.

The former President said the government has hired collation officers who will submit fake results.

Ohanaeze reacts

According to Ohanaeze, the political gimmicks of Buhari’s government supports the former President’s assertions.

The group, in a statement signed by it National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Okpagha on Sunday, said “Every indication testifies to Obasanjo’s vindication. President Obasanjo (as he then was) appointed a South-Easterner, GEJ appointed a northerner, but apparently, owing to his ulterior motives seemingly playing out now, he appointed a northerner as lNEC Chairman.

“The bleeding issues are the latest appointment of Amina Zakari who has been an age long close confidant of Buhari and the callous and blatant move to remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The majority fear and alarming opinion are to the fact that the presidency wants to remove the CJN and plant a northerner, as usual, who would play to the political gallery and instruct appointed judges to make electoral decisions favourable to the APC.

“I sincerely identify with Obasanjo in his fears and posit that a four-year-old government should be able to tell Nigerians that ‘l did this and that’ not that ‘l will do this and that.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also called on Amina Zakari, the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre committee to stay out of the upcoming general elections.