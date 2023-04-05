Ohanaeze Ndigbo issues 4 demands to president-elect Tinubu

According to the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro , Tinubu must pacify the Southeast with four charter of demands for the region to accept him as President of Nigeria, and for Ndigbos to stand tall and defend his mandate.

Ohanaeze's 4 demands

Takeout: Isiguzoro said that Tinubu's government would not be like Buhari's government, but his only problem is age. He added that most of the people who made Buhari not to succeed are queuing behind Tinubu because of some challenges he's having following the 2023 election.