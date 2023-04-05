Ohanaeze Ndigbo issues 4 demands to president-elect Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has issued four demands that President-elect Bola Tinubu must meet in order to pacify the region.
According to the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Tinubu must pacify the Southeast with four charter of demands for the region to accept him as President of Nigeria, and for Ndigbos to stand tall and defend his mandate.
- “The first is that Tinubu must unconditionally restore peace and security by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, whether he would grant him a presidential pardon from the Eagles Square during his acceptance speech or use the power of the presidency to get him released to restore peace and security in the Southeast."
- “Secondly, Tinubu must start the healing process by ensuring that he balances the Muslim-Muslim ticket by giving a Christian from the Southeast the president of the senate. Whoever would be the Senate President must not be ranking Senators who don’t have the character to protect the interest of the country."
- “Thirdly, Tinubu must put political structures on the ground to ensure that Ndigbo feel the promise that Buhari made to us secretly that he would ensure the region gets a sixth state; Ohanaeze already has a plan for it.
- “The President-elect must ensure that all the economic gateways across the country including the reopening of the Calabar wharf, dredging of the Azumiri River, granting IPOB members amnesty, and compensating families killed over the years.”
Takeout: Isiguzoro said that Tinubu's government would not be like Buhari's government, but his only problem is age. He added that most of the people who made Buhari not to succeed are queuing behind Tinubu because of some challenges he's having following the 2023 election.
