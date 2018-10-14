Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbos to support Peter Obi

news

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra state was nominated by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 12, 2018.

South-East leaders shocked

This is coming as leaders of the PDP in the South-East expressed shock over the nomination.

Speaking after a meeting of the zone’s chieftains, the Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi said they will hold a meeting with Atiku to air their grievances.

Let us move ahead

Speaking on the stand of Governor Umahi, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo asked the PDP leaders forget about the past and move ahead.

ALSO READ: I saved over N75b for Anambra state – Peter Obi

Nwodo said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

“As the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I am a father to all the political parties. My appeal is that Igbo leaders in the PDP should let bygone be bygone and accept whoever has been nominated. We should not upset the applecart. We should accept Peter Obi so that we can move ahead, politically. This is both my prayer and appeal,” he added.