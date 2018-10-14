Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbos to support Peter Obi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Igbos to support Peter Obi

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said this during an interview on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate. play From L-R: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Gbenga Daniel (Pulse )

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra state was nominated by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, October 12, 2018.

South-East leaders shocked

This is coming as leaders of the PDP in the South-East expressed shock over the nomination.

Speaking after a meeting of the zone’s chieftains, the Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi said they will hold a meeting with Atiku to air their grievances.

Let us move ahead

Speaking on the stand of Governor Umahi, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo asked the PDP leaders forget about the past and move ahead.

ALSO READ: I saved over N75b for Anambra state – Peter Obi

Nwodo said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

“As the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, I am a father to all the political parties. My appeal is that Igbo leaders in the PDP should let bygone be bygone and accept whoever has  been nominated. We should not upset the applecart. We should accept Peter Obi so that we can move ahead, politically. This is both my prayer and appeal,” he added.

Peter Obi’s list of five simple ways on how Nigerian Governors can curb waste, save billions of Naira is an opener. See the list here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion: Obasanjo's endorsement of Atiku means absolutely nothingbullet
2 Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running matebullet
3 Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019bullet

Related Articles

I saved over N75b for Anambra state – Peter Obi
South-East leaders react to Peter Obi's selection as Atiku's running mate
Atiku hosts Davido and his girlfriend Chioma on a visit
Anambra monarch lauds Obi’s choice as Atiku’s running mate
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
2019 Elections: Peter Obi divides PDP in South East
Peter Obi lists 5 simple ways Govs can curb waste, save billions of Naira

Politics

Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
2019 Elections: Peter Obi divides PDP in South East
Primaries: APC suspends Dep. Chairman, inaugurates 3-man disciplinary committee
South-East leaders react to Peter Obi's selection as Atiku's running mate
South-East leaders react to Peter Obi's selection as Atiku's running mate
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
Igbo leaders may reject Peter Obi’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate and endorse Buhari
X
Advertisement