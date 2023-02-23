ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is surprised by the women's support for Atiku.

Peter Obi (left) and Atiku Abubakar (right) were on the same ticket for the 2019 presidential election but are opponents in the 2023 presidential election
Peter Obi (left) and Atiku Abubakar (right) were on the same ticket for the 2019 presidential election but are opponents in the 2023 presidential election
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The group also distanced itself from supporting and endorsing Atiku Abubakar, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

It said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, met on February 17 and reiterated its unwavering support for Obi.

According to the statement, Ohaneze is surprised to read the recent publication by the Ohanaeze Women Wing purportedly endorsing the candidature of the former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

"The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the purported endorsement of Atiku Abubakar of PDP by Ohaneze Women Wing as Igbo candidate in the forthcoming Presidential election of February 25.

"Their stand is in resonance with the right thinking patriotic Nigerians and indeed the global community that Peter Obi stands out as the most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

"Obi is not only an exceptional convergence of history, equity and public consciousness, he is also a moral edifice, purveyor of excellence, a quintessential public administrator and the embodiment of the new Nigeria that we all crave for," it said.

It said Emuchay expressed deep shock that while the Afenifere, Pan-Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) Middle Belt, the Muslim Clerics and indeed all those who want to salvage Nigeria from the current cesspit, have united in the Obi/Datti movement, the women did otherwise.

The statement added that Emuchay was shocked that Ohanaeze Women Wing would embark on a mission that was completely at variance with the interest and position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from such an unwarranted unconscionable and subversive endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP," the statement added.

It reiterated that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide would not condone acts of insubordination and sabotage from any of its officers and affiliates.

"We wish to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the youths, the courageous elder statesmen, the market women, the clergy, clerics and artisans.

"Others are Nigerian students all over the country, the international community and indeed all the oppressed and deprived masses in Nigeria for their invaluable support to Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.

"As Obi has often stated, this election is yours and he is only a vessel to achieve a better Nigeria," it noted.

The statement said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is urging Nigerians to ignore all forms of distractions and troop out en mass on Saturday, February 25, to discharge their civic duties in favour of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Saraki prays court to relist his suit against EFCC, ICPC, others

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Naira Scarcity: Rise above the frustration, vote APC – Akeredolu

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

Osinbajo support groups endorse Atiku for president

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Edo

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

2023 Elections: Police announce movement restriction, ban VIP escorts

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

Ohanaeze men support Obi, Ohanaeze women support Atiku

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2015 presidential election

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

Our position on Peter Obi sacrosanct – Ohanaeze

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election