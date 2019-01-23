Ohanaeze Ndigbo has fired back at the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly insulting its leader, Chief John Nwodo.

According to reports, the ruling APC had accused Nwodo of planning to frustrate President Buhari’s visit to the South-East by fixing a meeting on the same day.

Daily Post also reports that the APC accused Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s leader of standing as an opposition to Buhari.

In its response, the Igbo socio-political group said “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is drawn to a recent media report purpoting that the apex Igbo body and Barr Nnia Nwodo fixed its Imeobi on Thursday , January 2019 to counter the Presidential rally of the APC or President Mohammadu Buhari. There is no truth in that.

“The Imeobi date was fixed long before the event the APC South East was talking about.

“Besides, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is free to fix any day it deems fit for its events without reference to what government officials or party officials are doing since we are not answerable to them but to Ndigbo.

“We, however, consider the opinions of our sons and daughters in all political persuation for as long as such opinions are made in good time and that was why we decided to adjust the time of the Imeobi to 4.00pm same Thursday to accommodate these opinions.

“It is, therefore, uncharitable for anybody to purport that the fixing of the date was geared to truncate Mr President’s visit to Enugu. There is nothing like that and we demand apology from peddlers of such rumour”.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo had earlier called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.