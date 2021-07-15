Ohanaeze demands equality, says Igbo have been alienated since end of civil war

Obiozor said this during a Facebook live broadcast conversation series on ‘Solving Nigeria’s Security Conundrum: A Pan Nigerian Approach,’ on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Obiora, who attributed the recent spate of insecurity in the south-east to serious neglect accused Nigerian leaders of not addressing issues on time.

He said, “What the Igbos want is equality as given and guaranteed for all citizens of Nigeria. In other words, a feeling of alienation is a form of insecurity by itself, and since the end of the war, the attitude, the way Igbos have been treated, has shown incremental level of denial of rights,”

“Insecurity in Nigeria can be attributed to serious neglect. Small issues in Nigeria are left until they become a national disaster. In order to actually solve the security challenges, two particular features of governance are imperative in any country, and not just Nigeria.

“One is a structure upon which a nation is situated. If it is strong, it can control or contain the level of insecurity, which develops because of the dynamics in a plural society like Nigeria.

“Another is strong leadership — governance that is fair and free and based on equity and sense of fairness — and with the loyalty of the people, can also lower the tempo of insecurity.”

Recently, the socio-political organisation condemned the perceived injustice against the Igbos.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife in an interview with Punch said there was no point keeping the Igbo down because the people of the South-East have contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria.