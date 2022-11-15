'Your actions are ridiculous', Ohanaeze slams Soludo over his comment on Obi

The governor in an article published on Monday, November 14, 2022, berated Obi and dismissed him as a joker in the 2023 presidential race.

In the lengthy article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’, Soludo said ‘there is no credible pathway for Obi’ to win the 2023 presidential election.

Before the article, the governor of Anambra had earlier said Obi’s investments for the state are now worthless.

Reacting to this, Ohanaeze Ndigbo accused Soludo of discrediting the legacies of the former governor of the state.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the group described Soludo’s actions as ridiculous, unreasonable, and premature.

The statement reads in part, “Ndigbo have dragged Governor Soludo to the two famous divinities and deities (Chokoleze in Mbaise and Ubiniukpabi in Arochuku) for his unreasonable public behaviour.

“Governor Soludo’s actions are ridiculous, unreasonable and premature; there was no locus for the Governor’s outburst and the sanctions against Soludo to face Igbo deities will serve as a deterrent to South-East politicians who have been hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians to derail the Obi’s presidency in 2023.

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

“How can a state governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections.”