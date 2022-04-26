Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Jonathan, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was reported to have recently said he would join the presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed his candidacy.

Recall that last week Friday, when a group of protesters stormed his office in Abuja asking him to join the race, the ex-president calmed them down and told them to watch out.

It is believed that there’s a plot within the ruling party and presidency to present Jonathan as a consensus candidate of the APC.

But Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the former president to be wary of those luring him into the APC.

Ohanaeze’s spokesman, Dr Alex Ogbonnia in an interview with Punch urged Jonathan to run away from those plotting to bring him back to power, saying they are his enemies.

He added that it is only in Nigeria and in the third world like Africa that such an idea could be contemplated in the first place, Punch reports.

On his part, Pa Adebanjo slammed Jonathan for considering the 2023 presidency.

He said, “The unfortunate thing is that President Goodluck Jonathan allowed himself to be disgraced by mentioning the fact that, ‘I’m considering whether to be President’; for what? Who are you consulting?”