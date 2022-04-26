RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Authors:

Byao Wahab

It is believed that there’s a plot within the ruling party and presidency to present Jonathan as a consensus candidate of the APC.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo have warned former President, Goodluck Jonathan against his interest in the 2023 presidency.

Recommended articles

Jonathan, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was reported to have recently said he would join the presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed his candidacy.

Recall that last week Friday, when a group of protesters stormed his office in Abuja asking him to join the race, the ex-president calmed them down and told them to watch out.

It is believed that there’s a plot within the ruling party and presidency to present Jonathan as a consensus candidate of the APC.

But Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the former president to be wary of those luring him into the APC.

Ohanaeze’s spokesman, Dr Alex Ogbonnia in an interview with Punch urged Jonathan to run away from those plotting to bring him back to power, saying they are his enemies.

He added that it is only in Nigeria and in the third world like Africa that such an idea could be contemplated in the first place, Punch reports.

On his part, Pa Adebanjo slammed Jonathan for considering the 2023 presidency.

He said, “The unfortunate thing is that President Goodluck Jonathan allowed himself to be disgraced by mentioning the fact that, ‘I’m considering whether to be President’; for what? Who are you consulting?”

Meanwhile, support groups loyal to some presidential aspirants like Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo have rejected the speculation and plot to bring Jonathan back to power through the platform of the ruling APC.

Authors:

Byao Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Twitter founder speaks after deal to sell platform to world's wealthiest man

Twitter founder speaks after deal to sell platform to world's wealthiest man

2023 elections: PDP will retrieve Cross River seat, says guber aspirant

2023 elections: PDP will retrieve Cross River seat, says guber aspirant

Sokoto State govt to distribute 3.2m treated mosquito nets – Commissioner

Sokoto State govt to distribute 3.2m treated mosquito nets – Commissioner

Buhari mourns Alabo Graham-Douglas

Buhari mourns Alabo Graham-Douglas

PDP presidential candidate will emerge at national convention- Northern stakeholders

PDP presidential candidate will emerge at national convention- Northern stakeholders

2023: Only God will decide who succeeds me – Okowa

2023: Only God will decide who succeeds me – Okowa

Nyesom Wike donates N200 million to Kaduna State IDPs

Nyesom Wike donates N200 million to Kaduna State IDPs

Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 Presidency: North picks Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

Bukola Saraki and Bala Mohammed. [Tribune]