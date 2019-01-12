The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised Igbos to vote for a presidential candidate who believes in the restructuring of Nigeria.

According to the group, Nigeria needs to be restructured, because the current set up does not favour the people of the South-East.

Daily Post reports that Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo's Deputy National Publicity Secretary said Igbos will perform better if a level playing field is provided.

He said “We have always emphasized on the restructuring of Nigeria that the country as it’s presently constituted cannot work. We need to restructure the country, physical, structural and political restructuring. It’s only these that will open up the dormant energy in the country.

“The Igbo, in particular, perform well when there is a level playing ground, as it is now our energies are bottled up they can’t perform because the country is against them.

“So our position is that whoever will restructure Nigeria, open up the latent and hidden capacities of Nigeria that is the person we will support. If Buhari is ready to turn a new leaf and restructure Nigeria we will embrace him for another four years and if Atiku is genuinely committed to restructuring Nigeria we will support him.

“If Ezekwesili, Hashim and other presidential candidates are ready to restructure Nigeria, we will support them.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019.