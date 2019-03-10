Dr Sikiru Oluwole, the Local Government Collation Officer, while declaring the result on Sunday, said that Abiodun of APC polled 19, 414 to defeat his closest rival and Amosuns annointed candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) Abdulkabir Akinlade, who scored 18, 767 votes.

Amosun voted at his Ward 6 Unit Itagbangba Polling Centre at Itoko Area of Abeokuta South Local Area of Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amosun had on Feb. 23 during the Presidential and National Assembly elections won the Ogun Central Senatorial seat in the state on the platform of the APC.

He, however, insisted that he would not support the governorship candidate of the APC.

Amosun considered Abiodun, who won the primary election conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, as an imposition by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

The governor had since supported his anointed candidate against Abiodun Oluwole.

The collation officer said that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Isiaka, polled 13, 572, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Buruji Kashamu, scored 1,770.

He added that the local government had 15 wards, with 221, 252 registered voters and 59, 975 accredited voters.

Oluwole also said that 55, 880 votes were valid, while 2, 036 votes were rejected out of the total 59, 916 votes that were cast.