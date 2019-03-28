The certificate was presented to him by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof Abdulganiy Olayinka at the media center of the commission in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the state deputy governor-elect, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, had earlier been presented with her certificate during a brief ceremony witnessed by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Abiodun in his short remarks titled: A victory for the good people of Ogun state, promised a fair, just and equitable system, describing the electorate in the state as heroes and heroines of the election.

He explained the task before his administration is enormous, considering the resources of the state, but assured residents of his readiness with their support to deliver on his promises.

ALSO READ: President Buhari goes missing at Tinubu's birthday event

He appreciated his co-contestants, especially the major ones for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship and promised to extend hands of fellowship to them.

I solemnly pledge that our administration will be fair, just, equitable and inclusive, he said.