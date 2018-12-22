The Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has rejected the dissolution of the state executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC National Working Committee had earlier dissolved the Ogun state APC exco and appointed a caretaker committee.

According to Vanguard, Governor Amosun said the executive members still have four years to serve.

The Governor made this known while addressing APC members at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He said “You know me by now. For me, I fear God and I respect people. So, it won’t be because we are afraid or we don’t want to talk. Where we are now, what we should concentrate in doing is to let them know that here in Ogun State, this is the home of President Buhari and we must vote massively for him.

“We are human. We are no God and that is why we are telling them that in this coming election, in this Ogun State, it is whoever all of you (people) decide to back that will win the election.

“So, the best way to answer them is through our action. And what is the action? We will use our votes to let them know who owns this Ogun state.

“So, if they are looking for state to destroy they should not think of Ogun State. We are ready for them. We don’t fear them. All of them put together, we don’t fear anybody. We fear God and we fear President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Also, speaking on the dissolution of the Ogun exco, the APC chairman in the state, Chief Derin Adebiyi told Punch that the NWC’s decision is illegal.

Adebiyi also accused the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that he is a professional agitator.