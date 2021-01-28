The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC – Ifo I) during a plenary in Abeokuta.

The defectors are the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II); Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo/Ota II); Yusuf Amosun (Ewekoro); Sikiratu Ajibola (Ipokia); Bolanle Ajayi (Yewa South); Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu II) and Modupe Mujota-Onikepo (Abeokuta North).

The lawmakers said in their letters that they decided to join the APC after due consultations with their leaders and supporters.

In his response, the speaker congratulated them for joining the ruling party.

He remarked that it was important to come together for the betterment of the state.

Oluomo appealed to other minority members in the House to also take the bold step and join the ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 26 members of the House, APC now has 22, PDP, one and ADC, three.