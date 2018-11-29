Ogun Assembly majority leader, 3 others dump APC for APM

news

Four members of the Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday resigned their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, during a plenary in Abeokuta.

The defectors are: the Majority Leader, Idowu Olowofuja (Abeokuta South11); Mr Adeyinka Mafe (Sagamu1); the Chief Whip, Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo11); and Tunde Sanusi (Obafemi Owode).

The lawmakers said in their letters that injustice by APC during its primaries was part of their reasons for defecting.

The legislators said that they took the decision after due consultations with their constituents and supporters.

Oyedeji said in his letter that in spite of his defection, he would still support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election and would continue to support Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

In his response, the speaker wished them well in their new party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 26 members of the House, APC now has 13, APM has four, ADC, three, and PDP, six.