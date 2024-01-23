ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The impeached speaker, Oluomo, was not present at plenary and all efforts to get his reaction to the new development proved abortive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluomo was impeached by 18 out of the 26 members of the assembly during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South). Consequently, the lawmakers have elected Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda) as the new speaker.

A lawmaker, Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North 1) moved the motion for Oluomo’s impeachment, while it was seconded by Ademola Adeniran (APC-Sagamu II). NAN reports that Adeyanju had entered the assembly chamber with the maze, in company with other lawmakers.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his election as the new speaker, Elemide said that the people of the state should expect the best from him.

“We are law abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there is now a changed in the leadership of the house of assembly,” he said.

Elemide, who said that 18 lawmakers supported his emergence as speaker, appealed to residents of the state to remain calm.

“We are in the custody of all the authority of the house. We are assured that the new leadership will support our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“I can assure you that the governor did not know anything about this impeachment,” he added.

Also speaking, Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode) noted that the speaker was supposed to be first among equals.

“The speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct, bordering on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against one another,” Soneye stated.

NAN reports that the impeached speaker, Oluomo, was not present at plenary, and all efforts to get his reaction to the development proved abortive, as several calls made to his cell phone were not going through.

NAN also reports that the Clerk and the Deputy Clerk of the assembly, Deji Adeyemo and Funmilayo Adeyemi respectively, were at the plenary, while heavy security presence was noticed at the assembly complex.

