Kadiri’s impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the house ad hoc committee on the petition calling for his removal from office for gross misconduct.

Mr Abayomi Fasuwa (APC -Ijebu-North East) moved for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Kemi Oduwole (APC-Ijebu Ode) and supported by 19 other lawmakers at plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo in Abeokuta.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), said the committee gave all parties involved, opportunities to make their presentations with relevant evidence to establish their facts.

“On the involvement of a lawyer, Kadiri failed to exploit all internal mechanisms of getting information sought before calling a lawyer.

“To this end, the committee considered that: as the Vice-Chairman of fund management committee, he has direct access to all the information.

“As the Vice Chairman of the principal officers’ body, he never reported the matter for discussion; as the Vice-Chairman of the house, executive meetings held every plenary day, he never raised the issue for discussion.

“On the petition submitted by Adebiyi Odugbesan & Co. after listening to both parties, the committee observed that, the matter is neither here nor there,” he said.

He added: “The committee is of the opinion that Kadiri, as an honourable member and deputy speaker of the house, should have exhibited some caution.

“However, since the matter is still pending and awaiting further investigation by the police, the committee will not make pronouncement on the issue.”

Thereafter, Fasuwa submitted a report endorsed by 19 lawmakers conveying their unanimous confirmation in support of the recommendation of the committee’s report which found Kadiri guilty of acts of gross misconduct and was therefore impeached as deputy speaker of the house.

In a swift reaction, Kadiri said that his impeachment was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

He said in a statement that he had initiated consultation with his lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address the infraction.