Ogun APC conducts peaceful presidential primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election conducted on Friday, by Ogun APC, across the state was successful and peaceful, as the party delegates unanimously adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as their candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the presidential primaries in some wards within Abeokuta reports that most party members got to there wards at about 8 a.m. to participate in the poll.

A former governor of Ogun, Olusegun Osoba, who took part in the primary election at ward 13, Igbore area of Abeokuta-South Local Government, stressed the need for continuity in government.

Osoba, while addressing the party faithful, explained that there was need for unity among party members and leaders in order to succeed in the coming 2019 elections.

“I have come here today to preach unity to our members. They should embrace peace and forget all differences that might have happened in the past.

“My message is simple: we must learn serious lesson from Osun.

“We must not be disunited and must go into all races as one family.

“Whoever emerges must become our official candidate, irrespective of the his/her position or age.

“We must accept whoever emerges as flag bearer at all levels and not only for governorship, but also Senatorial, House of Representatives and the state assembly.

“We must all go out and we must not allow the opposition to return,” he said.

NAN also visited ward 12 in Igbore area of Abeokuta South Local Government and also ward 6 in Itoko , same council area.