Ogun APC adopts Consensus Candidates for House of Assembly seats

The exercise was conducted on Monday at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, the state capital.

  • Published:
Ogun APC adopts Consensus Candidates for House of Assembly seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun has adopted its consensus candidates for the 2019 state House of Assembly election.

Candidates were adopted for 23 out of the 26 seats in a process in which aspirants from the various constituencies met separately to pick who they considered most suitable among them.

The constituencies for which candidates were adopted include Sagamu Constituency 1 (Kamar Sonowo) ; Sagamu constituency 2 (Ademola Adeyinka,) ;Ijebu North 1: (Adekanbi Adegoke) ; Ijebu North 2: (Oduniyi Adelaja) ; Ijebu East (Alhaji Akinlagun Agoro ) ; Ogun Waterside: (Foye Adeniyi) ; Ewekoro: ( Yusuf Amosun) ; Abeokuta North (Modupe Mujota) ; Yewa North 1: (Bayo Adeyemi); Yewa North 2 (Olowasogo Akinde) ; Ijebu North East: Deola Tayo); Ipokia-(Sikirat Ajibola)

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who supervised the exercise said the open process was a demonstration of the transparent democratic ideals of the APC.

He said the arrangement, witnessed by elected party members and political appointees, “was peaceful and and accepted by all”.

The governor thanked the aspirants for their co-operation and urged the candidates to prepare for the election.

According to him, candidates for the three remaining seats as well as those of the National Assembly seats, will be adopted on Tuesday.

The candidates, in their speeches, commended the party and Amosun for the rancour free exercise.

The exercise, however, witnessed some protests as some members particularly from the Ogun East Senatorial District expressed dissatisfaction over the process.

