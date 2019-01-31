Kashamu, representing Ogun-East at the National Assembly, made the pledge during his consultative visit to the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya, at his palace in Odogbolu Local Government Area on Thursday.

He said that some governors had formed the habit of restricting funding to local governments and thereby impeding grassroots development.

Local governments are the nearest point of contact to the people in the grassroots where the impact of governance is most felt.

I am assuring you this day that if I am elected, I will never deduct from the allocations prescribed for local governments. This is to ensure meaningful development at the grassroots.

I am also committed to remitting all statutory deductions from staff salaries to the relevant unions and authorities as and when due.

Also, substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest.

After what we have witnessed in the past eight years in terms of socio-economic development, these are not times when we should start manipulating and making promises we would not fulfil.

My track record even as a serving senator in the state speaks for me, especially in the area of sustainable development where countless projects across my domain have been actualised to give succour to the people, he said.

The PDP governorship candidate added that he had facilitated no fewer than eight constituency projects in Odogbolu alone, comprising; construction of six classroom blocks, provision of 1,300 KVA electricity transformers and donation of empowerment tools for artisans.

In his response, Adekoya, who is also the Chairman of Odogbolu Obas-In-Council, thanked the senator for the visit to the town to make his aspirations known to the people.

He said: We have heard your plea and what you promised to bring on board when you become the governor of the state.

Your courage to contest for the post can never be doubted considering the fact of what you have done so far for the people of Ogun-East as a senator.

The monarch further described Kashamu as one of the illustrious sons of Ijebuland and prayed for his success at the polls.