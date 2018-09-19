Pulse.ng logo
Ogbemudia drums support for Buhari

Buhari Ogbemudia drums support for President

Ogbemudia made the call in Bénin on Wednesday on the occasion of 85th posthumous birthday of his late father.

Samuel Ogbemudia Jr, the first son of late elder statesman, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, has called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome Nigeria’s challenges.

Ogbemudia made the call in Benin on Wednesday on the occasion of 85th posthumous birthday of his late father.

According to Ogbemudia, the country has passed through many trying times but God has always come to its rescue.

He said the fight against terrorism was a global challenge that should concern all Nigerians.

Power comes from God, we have had similar challenges in the past.

“This is God’s own country. President Buhari was not put there by man, he was put there by God and God knows the reason why he put him there.

According to him, “the 2019 election is going to go very smoothly”.

