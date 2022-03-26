RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Official: APC confirms Adamu as new National Chairman

Adamu was the consensu candidate of the party.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]
Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as its new National Chairman.

Adamu's confirmation was done by party delegates at the convention ground of the APC.

The Chairman of the convention, Governor Mohammed Bello Abubakar of Niger state, said the other six aspirants have submitted signed letters of withdrawal from the race which cleared the road for Adamu.

Adamu was the consensus candidate following his endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari and other party stakeholders.

Details later....

