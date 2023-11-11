Ododo pummels Dino, Ajaka at Yahaya Bello's polling unit, packs all 840 votes

Kogi residents went to the poll on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect a governor who will succeed the outgoing Bello.

The incumbent, alongside his wives, Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello, and Hafisat Bello, arrived at his polling unit in Agaza, Okene LGA, Kogi, around 09:15 am to cast his vote.

Bello had openly endorsed his party man, Ododo, as his successor and vigorously campaigned for the latter in all the nooks and crannies of the Confluence State.

Meanwhile, results from the governor's polling unit may have shown the extent of his support for his chosen man, as Ododo handsomely defeated his main challengers, Dino Melaye and Murtala Ajaka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), respectively.

The result at PU011, Agassa, Okene LGA, Kogi showed that the APC candidate scored a total of 840 votes, leaving the likes of Dino and Ajaka with zero votes to their name.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote earlier in the day, Governor Bello said Ododo would coast to victory in the election.

“I am optimistic that our candidate, Usman Ododo, will emerge victorious at the end of the exercise,” he said.