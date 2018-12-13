Pulse.ng logo
Oby Ezekwesili keen about having Sowore in Presidential Debate

Oby Ezekwesili praises Sowore for ensuring more participation in politics through his activism at different university campuses.

  • Published:
Oby Ezekwesili keen about having Sowore in Presidential Debate play

Mr Omoyele Sowore has alleged electoral fraud over his exclusion from the presidential debate.

(36NG)

Oby Ezekwesili has recommended the inclusion of more speakers in the Presidential Debate, particularly Mr Omoyele Sowore, the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

In a tweet she posts on Twitter today, she commends Sowore for encouraging more participation from the youths.

Through his efforts, there is an opportunity to groom a generation that is conscious about the importance of involvement in national discussions especially in politics.

ALSO READ: 5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate

Mr Omoyele Sowore speaks to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after arriving at the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

The presidential candidate who reportedly arrived from the United States of America alleges electoral fraud due to his exclusion from the presidential debate organized by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

"The beginning of the electoral fraud was the non-inclusion of my name among the presidential debaters.

“We won’t allow this to deter us because for us, the debate has commenced. Apart from using Nigerian media, there are some other media where issues are already being discussed," NAN gathers from the presidential candidate.

The presidential candidates will be hosted on live TV on Saturday, January 19, 2019, according to a report by Channels News.

This is five days after their running mates would have had their arguments at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

