Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters
Obidients, criticised Soyinka for his recent remarks about Datti Baba-Ahmed
The visit came after Obi's supporters, known as Obidients, criticised Soyinka for his recent remarks about Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
During the visit, Obi and Soyinka had a useful discussion, and Obi took to Twitter to share his experience. He expressed his admiration for the literary icon and described him as a father figure whom he holds in high esteem.
Obi also acknowledged Soyinka's reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in Nigerian society, stating that his aspirations for a better and more inclusive Nigeria align with his own.
The Labour Party presidential candidate further reminded Soyinka of the significant sacrifices he made before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.
Why this matters
The visit marked a significant reconciliation between the two after Obidients disparaged Soyinka on social media and some mainstream media following his remarks about Baba-Ahmed's controversial statements.
Soyinka had described Baba-Ahmed's language as "fascistic" and against democratic values.
In an interview with Channels TV, Baba-Ahmed had claimed that Nigeria had no president-elect, despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 'winner' of the election.
Baba-Ahmed further claimed that Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate had not met the requirements of the law.
