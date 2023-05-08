The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Ima Elijah

Obidients, criticised Soyinka for his recent remarks about Datti Baba-Ahmed

Obi and Soyinka just chilling [Twitter]
Obi and Soyinka just chilling [Twitter]

Recommended articles

The visit came after Obi's supporters, known as Obidients, criticised Soyinka for his recent remarks about Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

During the visit, Obi and Soyinka had a useful discussion, and Obi took to Twitter to share his experience. He expressed his admiration for the literary icon and described him as a father figure whom he holds in high esteem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi also acknowledged Soyinka's reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in Nigerian society, stating that his aspirations for a better and more inclusive Nigeria align with his own.

The Labour Party presidential candidate further reminded Soyinka of the significant sacrifices he made before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

The visit marked a significant reconciliation between the two after Obidients disparaged Soyinka on social media and some mainstream media following his remarks about Baba-Ahmed's controversial statements.

Soyinka had described Baba-Ahmed's language as "fascistic" and against democratic values.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Channels TV, Baba-Ahmed had claimed that Nigeria had no president-elect, despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 'winner' of the election.

Baba-Ahmed further claimed that Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate had not met the requirements of the law.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

FRSC urges motorists to desist from using faded number plates

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Nigeria to manage COVID-19 as part of integrated healthcare delivery

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Wildfires in Canada force evacuation of 29,000 people

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

Bi-Courteney gives Rano Air befitting welcome on inaugural landing at MM2

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

PDP, Atiku request live coverage of court proceedings against Tinubu

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Obi and Soyinka reconcile after criticism from Labour Party supporters

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Kwankwaso's revelation on Sanusi heats up Kano politics

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square