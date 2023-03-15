Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

The movement also directed all its members in the state to come out en masse to vote for Mbah on Election Day.

A founding member of the group, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, gave the directive on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by hundreds of members of the Obidients Movement in Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyere said that Mbah was elected from among various governorship contestants in PDP based on his impeccable character, competence and capacity, adding that the movement had great confidence in his ability to lead the state creditably and meet people’s expectations.

“We stand here today to identify with you, Dr Peter Mbah. The potential that you have, has compelled the Obidients to come to you. You are going to be the next governor of this state because you have all it takes to lead the state well.

“The competence that spoke for Peter Obi is now speaking for Peter Mbah. The capacity that speaks for Peter Obi also speaks for Peter Mbah. Peter Obi built Fidelity Bank. He also built Next Cash and Carry.

“Peter Mbah built Pinnacle Oil and Gas. He also built other successful businesses. Anybody that has not built anything is not fit to govern one of the greatest Igbo states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peter Obi became a movement because we saw beauty in him that the PDP didn’t see. The same beauty we have seen in Mbah, we are telling Enugu State people to see.

“What you can give to the Obidients movement is good governance when you become governor of this state,” he said.

Iyere noted that for the peace of Enugu State, political stability, good governance, the welfare of the citizenry, the security of the citizens, you need to look out for a man with character.

“Legitimacy also speaks for you. Peter Obi has told us on Arise Television to support anybody with character, competence, capacity, and credibility. So, we are working on that footstep and we are transferring the mantle to Peter Mbah,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Mbah appreciated the Obidients Movement for their decision to vest their trust, support and votes in him.

Mbah, who gave a rundown of his manifesto and vision for Enugu State, reiterated his resolve to solve the perennial water problem in Enugu within 180 days and build 10,000km of roads in eight years.

He also noted his resolve to tackle challenges of waste management within the first 100 days in office, and move the state’s economy from the present US$4.4 to US$30 billion in eight years.

He said: “I want to express my excitement at what is going on here today. It is actually overwhelming. I am also accepting the endorsement to serve with utmost humility, for your endorsement is remarkable because of what you stand for.

ADVERTISEMENT