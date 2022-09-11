Obidients contribute money to fund their activities - Labour Party

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, revealed this to Sunday Punch in an interview.

How they do it: Arabambi said Obi supporters, popularly known as Obidients, contributed N100 per person to raise funds for the One Million March in different states, adding that well-meaning Nigerians also assist with refreshments in some instances.

No diaspora funding: The spokesman, however, debunked insinuations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Obi was seeking to raise funds from Nigerians in diaspora for his presidential campaign.

He argued that the former Anambra State Governor only travelled to engage Nigerians and encourage them to invest in the country, stressing that the party would not exceed the limits set by the Electoral Act.

Arabambi's word: “First, I must debunk the allegation from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party that Obi went abroad soliciting funds. We have never solicited any funds from abroad. Rather, he was marketing Nigeria to those in the diaspora.

“Peter Obi went abroad to inform Nigerians that there shall be a new Nigeria and they should come with Foreign Direct Investments and not only remittances they send to their family members back home. He also told them he would build local industries and that Nigeria would be a producing nation rather than a consuming nation, which the APC and PDP have reduced Nigeria to since 1999.