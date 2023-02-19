ADVERTISEMENT
Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahead of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election, the Obidient Movement, the umbrella name for supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, staged a nationwide march in support of their candidate.

2023 Election: ‘Obidient’ Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi. [Twitter:@RealKingBona]
2023 Election: 'Obidient' Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi. [Twitter:@RealKingBona]
The statement was signed by Mr Kingland Justin, Lead Global March, Prof. Chris Nwaokobia, the founder of 100 million March, Mrs Nina Atalor, Head of Support Groups and Marcel Ngogbehei, Head of Strategy and Operations of Obidient Global March.

They said that the Obidient 100 million Global March was the final phase of a three pronged approach at the beginning of the Obidient Movement to set the stage for the creation of a new Nigeria if Obi was elected president on Saturday.

According to Ngogbehei, today, we have unveiled the last phase of our three stage strategic approach to recover our country.

The first stage was strategic positioning, where we identified a reputable candidate that represents the aspirations of the youth and worked hard to put him out there.

”The second stage is where we mobilized and used the power of the masses to generate unparalleled resources and capability; a deviation from the structures that hinder performance in governance.

We volunteered and raised resources to ensure the incoming president doesn’t have political baggage that will hinder him from working for Nigerians.

“This is the beginning of a new era in Nigeria and Nigerians must step up to own their country, we don’t have to run to another country,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

